Humanitarian aid to Gaza remains blocked in Egypt

Khaled Elfiqi, EPA-EFE

Trucks of a humanitarian aid convoy are parked outside the border gate between Egypt and Gaza, in Rafah, Egypt on Thursday as volunteers from aid organizations continue their sit-in in front of the Rafah border gate demanding the opening of the crossing and allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. International mediators have pushed for the passage of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the evacuation of foreign nationals fleeing the conflict, even as Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion following the Hamas attacks on October 7.

