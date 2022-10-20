Swiss air force holds aviation display

MULTIMEDIA

Swiss air force holds event at Europe's highest air force firing range

Fabrici Coffrini, AFP

A paratrooper of the Swiss air force performs during the annual live fire event over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, on Wednesday. At an altitude of 2,200 meters above sea level, spectators attended a unique aviation display performed at the highest air force firing range in Europe.