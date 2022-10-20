Hallyu conference in South Korea

MULTIMEDIA

International conference on Hallyu in South Korea

Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Penn State University professor Sam Richards gives a lecture at an international conference on Hallyu, with scholars and artists from 17 nations attending in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 20, 2022. Hallyu refers to the Korean Wave or the phenomenal growth of Korean culture that accompanied the rise in interest on K-pop music, K-dramas, and Korean movies.