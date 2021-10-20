North Koreans spray disinfectant against COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA
Pyongyang department store disinfects against COVID-19
Kim Won Jin, AFP
Posted at Oct 20 2021 05:43 PM
Employees spray disinfectant as part of preventive measures against COVID-19 at the Yokjon Department Store in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday. According to the World Health Organization, North Korea and Eritrea are the last two countries in the world that have yet to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
