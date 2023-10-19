Israeli soldiers at the border

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Soldiers at the border Air Sultan, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 19 2023 10:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Israeli soldiers stand in formation while being addressed by the defense minister near the Gaza border, on Thursday. More than 3,500 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian Health authority since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion. Several Palestinian babies buried after Israeli strike hits Khan Younis home Palestinian child dug out from rubble following airstrike US vetoes UN resolution on Israel-Hamas war, China says 'deeply disappointed' Read More: Israel Israel Hamas conflict Hamas Gaza /news/10/19/23/nasa-40-bahay-nasunog-sa-zamboanga-city/video/news/10/19/23/campaign-period-for-barangay-sk-polls-kicks-off/video/business/10/19/23/philippine-shares-deepen-losses-to-close-at-6219/entertainment/10/19/23/krystal-mejes-stunned-by-best-actress-win-in-paris-film-awards/video/overseas/10/19/23/drone-footage-shows-flattened-buildings-debris-near-gaza