Israeli soldiers at the border

Soldiers at the border

Air Sultan, EPA-EFE

Israeli soldiers stand in formation while being addressed by the defense minister near the Gaza border, on Thursday. More than 3,500 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian Health authority since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion.