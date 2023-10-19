MULTIMEDIA
Biden takes sides on Mideast situation
Miriam Alster, EPA-EFE/pool
Posted at Oct 19 2023 11:38 AM
US President Joe Biden (left) looks on during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday. President Biden pledged US support for Israel and said the overnight attack on a hospital in the Gaza strip 'appears' to have been caused 'by the other team'.
