Biden takes sides on Mideast situation

US President Joe Biden (left) looks on during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday. President Biden pledged US support for Israel and said the overnight attack on a hospital in the Gaza strip 'appears' to have been caused 'by the other team'.

