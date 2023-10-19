Home  >  Overseas

Biden takes sides on Mideast situation

Biden takes sides on Mideast situation

US President Joe Biden (left) looks on during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday. President Biden pledged US support for Israel and said the overnight attack on a hospital in the Gaza strip 'appears' to have been caused 'by the other team'. 

