Taiwanese military holds live fire exercise

Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 19 2022 01:13 PM

Taiwanese military live fire exercise in Penghu

Munitions explode during a Taiwanese military live fire exercise in Penghu, Taiwan on Wednesday. The Taiwanese military held the live fire drill amid military tension between China and Taiwan. 

