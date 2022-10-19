Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Taiwanese military holds live fire exercise Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 19 2022 01:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Munitions explode during a Taiwanese military live fire exercise in Penghu, Taiwan on Wednesday. The Taiwanese military held the live fire drill amid military tension between China and Taiwan. Read More: Taiwanese military live fire exercise Penghu Taiwan /life/10/19/22/list-top-instagram-earners-in-ph/news/10/19/22/gunman-in-percy-lapid-slay-had-no-criminal-record-police/business/10/19/22/import-it-profs-to-level-up-ph-workforce-pldts-pangilinan/entertainment/10/19/22/huppert-bravo-to-grace-french-film-fest-in-manila/overseas/10/19/22/hong-kong-will-trawl-world-for-talent-leader