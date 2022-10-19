Qatar gets giant pandas from China to mark World Cup

MULTIMEDIA

Panda diplomacy in Qatar

Denour, AFP

A child plays with a Chinese giant panda from behind the protective glass at the Panda Park in Al Khor on Wednesday. Qatar became the first Middle Eastern country Wednesday to receive Chinese giant pandas named Suhail and Soraya, who, in true Gulf fashion, took up residence in luxury air-conditioned quarters after the Chinese government sent the animals as a gift to mark the World Cup that starts November 20. China has not qualified for the event, but is a major customer for Qatar's natural gas.