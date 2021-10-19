MULTIMEDIA
White handkerchiefs pay tribute to Brazil's 600,000 COVID deaths
Adriano Machado, Reuters
Posted at Oct 19 2021 08:56 AM
A member of the non-governmental organization Rio de Paz places white handkerchiefs that symbolize farewell, to pay tribute to Brazil's 600,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims, next to the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil on Monday. Brazil's death toll is second highest in the world after the United States.
