White handkerchiefs pay tribute to Brazil's 600,000 COVID deaths

Adriano Machado, Reuters

Posted at Oct 19 2021 08:56 AM

Tribute to Brazil's 600,000 Covid deaths

A member of the non-governmental organization Rio de Paz places white handkerchiefs that symbolize farewell, to pay tribute to Brazil's 600,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims, next to the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil on Monday. Brazil's death toll is second highest in the world after the United States. 

