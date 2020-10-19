MULTIMEDIA

Thai protesters carry on amid gov't threats

Sakchai Lalit, AP

Pro-democracy activists wave mobile phones with lights on during a demonstration at Kaset intersection, suburbs of Bangkok, Thailand, Monday. Thai authorities worked Monday to stem a growing tide of protests calling for the prime minister to resign by threatening to censor news coverage, raiding a publishing house and attempting to block the Telegram messaging app used by demonstrators.