MULTIMEDIA
Thai protesters carry on amid gov't threats
Sakchai Lalit, AP
Posted at Oct 19 2020 09:23 PM
Pro-democracy activists wave mobile phones with lights on during a demonstration at Kaset intersection, suburbs of Bangkok, Thailand, Monday. Thai authorities worked Monday to stem a growing tide of protests calling for the prime minister to resign by threatening to censor news coverage, raiding a publishing house and attempting to block the Telegram messaging app used by demonstrators.
- /news/10/19/20/duterte-says-will-look-for-money-to-pay-philhealth-debt-to-red-cross
- /overseas/10/19/20/hundreds-of-indian-workers-demand-unpaid-wages-from-saudi-construction-firm
- /sports/10/19/20/pba-san-miguel-thumps-terrafirma-dyip-to-arrest-slide
- /news/10/19/20/take-the-higher-ground-csc-to-public-officials-after-pialagos-controversial-remarks
- /business/10/19/20/farmers-ask-eu-parliament-to-ban-terms-such-as-veggie-burger