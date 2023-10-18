MULTIMEDIA

Searching for survivors

Mahmud Hams, AFP

EDITOR'S NOTE: Graphic content

A Palestinian woman reacts as others rush to look for victims in the rubble of a building following a rocket strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza on October 8.