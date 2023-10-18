MULTIMEDIA

Mourning for victims of Kibbutz Kfar Aza attack

Abir Sultan, Epa-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Relatives mourn near the graves of five family members of the Kutz family during their funeral in Gan Yavne, Israel, on Tuesday. The five family members: parents Aviv and Livnat and their three children Rotem, Yonatan and Iftach were killed in a Hamas militant attack in their house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023. More than 2,750 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis have been killed according to the IDF and Palestinian health ministry, after Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.



