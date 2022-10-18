Russian jet crash kills 13, including children

MULTIMEDIA
Russian jet crash kills at least 13, including children
Krasnodar Kray Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, handout via EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 18 2022 09:59 PM
A handout picture made available by the Krasnodar Kray Governor Veniamin Kondratyev shows Russian rescuers gathering debris on the crash site of the Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Su-34 jet crashed at a residential area in Yeysk (Krasnodar Territory), killing at least 13, including three children and injuring 19.
