Indonesia asks for return of Dubois Collection, other pieces of art

Remko de Waal, ANP/AFP

A woman looks at fossils stored in the collection tower, which are part of the Dubois collection, at the Naturalis museum in Leiden, Netherlands on Tuesday. Indonesia is asking the Netherlands to return eight pieces of art and natural science collections, including the Dubois collection which was excavated by Eugene Dubois in the Dutch East Indies consisting of what is now Indonesia.