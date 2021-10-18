Home  >  Overseas

Monitoring Cumbre Vieja's lava flow

Luismi Ortiz, UME/AFP

Members of the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME)-Technological and Environmental Emergencies Intervention Group (GIETMA) monitor the evolution of a new lava flow, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Canary island of La Palma in this photo released on October 16. According to experts, “there is no prospect of Cumbre Vieja’s volcanic eruption ending "in the short or medium term" after three-and-a-half weeks of activity.

