Pakistan Customs thwarts plan to smuggle falcons

Fareed Khan, AP

A Pakistan custom official sits beside the confiscated falcons, displayed for media, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday. Pakistan custom authorities claimed to have seized 74 falcons and one houbara bustard during a raid in an upscale neighborhood of the port city Karachi which is set to be smuggled to the Middle East.