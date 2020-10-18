Home  >  Overseas

Pakistan Customs thwarts plan to smuggle falcons

Fareed Khan, AP

Posted at Oct 18 2020 02:45 PM

A Pakistan custom official sits beside the confiscated falcons, displayed for media, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday. Pakistan custom authorities claimed to have seized 74 falcons and one houbara bustard during a raid in an upscale neighborhood of the port city Karachi which is set to be smuggled to the Middle East.

