Massive flooding in Cambodia

Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP

Posted at Oct 18 2020 05:04 PM

Massive flooding in Cambodia

A rescue team pushes a speedboat through floodwaters on the outskirts of Phnom Penh on Sunday. At least 24 people were reported killed and tens of thousands evacuated after massive flooding hit the outskirts of the Cambodian capital due to incessant rains.

