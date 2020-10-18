Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Massive flooding in Cambodia Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP Posted at Oct 18 2020 05:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A rescue team pushes a speedboat through floodwaters on the outskirts of Phnom Penh on Sunday. At least 24 people were reported killed and tens of thousands evacuated after massive flooding hit the outskirts of the Cambodian capital due to incessant rains. Read More: Phnom Penh Cambodia flooding heavy rains /news/10/18/20/robredo-says-antiporda-bayaran-remark-should-be-a-lesson-to-all/news/10/18/20/5-fishermen-rescued-one-missing-amid-bad-weather-in-sulu-military/news/10/18/20/dfa-reports-1-new-covid-19-case-among-filipinos-abroad/news/10/18/20/mnlf-leader-jikiri-passes-away/news/10/18/20/philippines-virus-tally-breaches-356000-as-2379-new-cases-confirmed