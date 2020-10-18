Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Defying Thailand’s ban on mass gathering Jack Taylor, AFP Posted at Oct 18 2020 12:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pro-democracy protesters hold their mobile phones up during an anti-government rally at Udomsuk in Bangkok on Saturday evening, as they continue to defy an emergency decree banning gatherings. Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters rallied for three consecutive days across Bangkok in defiance on the recently imposed ban on mass gatherings as they call for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and reforms in the Thai Monarchy. Thai protesters vow new demonstration despite crackdown Read More: Udomsuk Bangkok pro-democracy protest ban on mass gatherings Thailand Thailand protests /news/10/18/20/robredo-commemorates-marawi-liberation-equitable-inclusive-progress-needed-for-rehab/sports/10/18/20/poc-formalizes-peso-as-governing-body-for-esports-in-ph/entertainment/10/18/20/watch-marian-and-dingdongs-son-sixto-steals-hearts-with-his-version-of-alphabet-song/news/10/18/20/philhealth-should-be-probed-for-nonpayment-to-red-cross-gordon/sports/10/18/20/pba-allein-maliksi-hopes-to-flourish-in-role-for-meralco