Defying Thailand’s ban on mass gathering

Pro-democracy protesters hold their mobile phones up during an anti-government rally at Udomsuk in Bangkok on Saturday evening, as they continue to defy an emergency decree banning gatherings. Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters rallied for three consecutive days across Bangkok in defiance on the recently imposed ban on mass gatherings as they call for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and reforms in the Thai Monarchy.