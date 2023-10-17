Home  >  Overseas

Ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict urged

Mandel Ngan, AFP

Posted at Oct 17 2023 10:32 AM

Ceasefire urged

People rally in support of Palestinians in front of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday. Israel warned of a long but ultimately victorious war against Hamas as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his second visit within days to promise full support after a major attack. Israel is preparing a ground invasion of Hamas-ruled Gaza after the militants' October 7 attack and has been bombarding the blockaded territory for days, with civilians accounting for most victims on both sides. 

