Ceasefire urged

Ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict urged
Mandel Ngan, AFP
Posted at Oct 17 2023 10:32 AM

People rally in support of Palestinians in front of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday. Israel warned of a long but ultimately victorious war against Hamas as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his second visit within days to promise full support after a major attack. Israel is preparing a ground invasion of Hamas-ruled Gaza after the militants' October 7 attack and has been bombarding the blockaded territory for days, with civilians accounting for most victims on both sides.

RELATED STORY: UN chief warns Mideast on 'verge of the abyss'