Shrinking lake in California

Josh Edelson, AFP

Posted at Oct 17 2022 07:43 PM

Boats are parked at a Shasta Lake marina in Lakehead, California on Sunday. Shasta Lake currently sits at 32 percent of its capacity as drought conditions persist throughout the west.

