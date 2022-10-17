Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Shrinking lake in California Josh Edelson, AFP Posted at Oct 17 2022 07:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Boats are parked at a Shasta Lake marina in Lakehead, California on Sunday. Shasta Lake currently sits at 32 percent of its capacity as drought conditions persist throughout the west. Read More: California drought Shasta Lake Lakehead weather climate /sports/10/17/22/the-juans-hatid-to-be-shown-as-film-at-concert/sports/10/17/22/abed-evil-geniuses-secure-ti11-upper-bracket-slot/video/news/10/17/22/batangas-port-handa-na-sa-dagsa-ng-mga-pasahero-sa-undas/news/10/17/22/govt-working-to-restore-power-clear-roads-in-neneng-hit-areas-marcos/sports/10/17/22/coach-hopes-shaq-and-kobe-will-continue-to-deliver-for-ateneo