Flamingo covered in crude oil found in Venezuela

Henry Chirinos, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 17 2022 12:12 PM

Flamingo covered in oil

This flamingo is covered in crude oil in Maracaibo, Venezuela, in this photo issued on October 15, 2022. The death of a flamingo found by environmentalists covered in oil in Lake Maracaibo, in northwestern Venezuela, set off alarms for activists and authorities in the area to pressure the state-owned PDVSA to clean up a spill of crude oil on the beaches. 

