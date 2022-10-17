Flamingo covered in oil

MULTIMEDIA

Flamingo covered in crude oil found in Venezuela

Henry Chirinos, EPA-EFE

This flamingo is covered in crude oil in Maracaibo, Venezuela, in this photo issued on October 15, 2022. The death of a flamingo found by environmentalists covered in oil in Lake Maracaibo, in northwestern Venezuela, set off alarms for activists and authorities in the area to pressure the state-owned PDVSA to clean up a spill of crude oil on the beaches.