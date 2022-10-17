Home  >  Overseas

Residential building hit by drones in Ukraine

Yasuyoshi Chiba, AFP

Posted at Oct 17 2022 04:07 PM

Drone attack in Kyiv’s residential area

A man falls on the ground following a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday, amid the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine. At least two people were reported trapped after Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has been struck four times with drones targeting a residential building and the central train station in Shevchenko district.

