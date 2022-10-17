Drone attack in Kyiv’s residential area

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Residential building hit by drones in Ukraine Yasuyoshi Chiba, AFP Posted at Oct 17 2022 04:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man falls on the ground following a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday, amid the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine. At least two people were reported trapped after Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has been struck four times with drones targeting a residential building and the central train station in Shevchenko district. Pope urges UN reform after Ukraine war, COVID 'limits' Read More: Ukraine Kyiv Russia conflict war drone attack Ukraine Russia /overseas/10/17/22/typhoon-nesat-nears-hong-kong-signal-no-3-in-force/sports/10/17/22/magnolias-jalalon-is-pba-player-of-the-week/entertainment/10/17/22/vice-ganda-returns-to-its-showtime-with-new-look/overseas/10/17/22/japan-pm-orders-probe-on-unification-church/news/10/17/22/alamin-paano-makaiwas-sa-cholera