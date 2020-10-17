Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Bubble of safety while voting Kathleen Flynn, Reuters Posted at Oct 17 2020 11:24 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Dana Clark and her son, 18-month-old Mason, wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday. Clark, a schoolteacher, said she donned this cover because she wasn't sure how many people would be wearing masks in line. More than 1 million California voters have already returned their ballots Read More: US elections early voting presidential elections New Orleans face mask face cover multimedia multimedia photos /life/10/17/20/miss-earth-costa-rica-2020-bares-covid-19-struggles-but-goes-on-with-virtual-pageant/life/10/17/20/housewife-opens-cloud-kitchen-to-augment-family-income-during-pandemic/news/10/17/20/duterte-certifies-as-urgent-bills-boosting-anti-money-laundering-law-financial-resiliency-amid-covid-19-crisis/news/10/17/20/bangkay-ng-lalaki-natagpuan-sa-qc/news/10/17/20/bacolod-city-lifts-sunday-lockdown-on-3-major-public-markets