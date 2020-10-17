Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Bubble of safety while voting

Kathleen Flynn, Reuters

Posted at Oct 17 2020 11:24 AM

Bubble of safety while voting

Dana Clark and her son, 18-month-old Mason, wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday. Clark, a schoolteacher, said she donned this cover because she wasn't sure how many people would be wearing masks in line. 

Read More:  US elections   early voting   presidential elections   New Orleans   face mask   face cover   multimedia   multimedia photos  