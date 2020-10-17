MULTIMEDIA

Disinfecting Merdeka Square

Vincent Thian, AP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

City hall workers spray a disinfectant at Merdeka Square, or independence square, situated in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, background, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday. Malaysia will restrict movements in its biggest city Kuala Lumpur, neighboring Selangor state and the administrative capital of Putrajaya from Wednesday in an attempt to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.