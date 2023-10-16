Home  >  Overseas

Fleeing the war, families search for safer grounds

Mohammed Abed, AFP

Posted at Oct 16 2023 01:57 PM

Fleeing the war, families search for safer grounds

A Palestinian boy carries his pet bird in a cage as families leave their homes following an Israeli attack on the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern of Gaza Strip on Sunday. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza on October 8.

 

 

