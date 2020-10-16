MULTIMEDIA

US candidates debate in separate town hall meetings

Octavio Jones, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The dual town halls of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump, who are both running in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, are seen on television monitors at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida on Thursday. The candidates held separate town hall meetings at the same time but in different states as they continued their campaign going in to the last two weeks before the election on November 3.