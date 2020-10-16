MULTIMEDIA
Small victories in the battle against COVID-19
Eraldo Peres, AP
Posted at Oct 16 2020 01:16 PM
Medical workers celebrate as the last three patients are released from a field hospital at the National Stadium Mane Garrincha, after recuperating from COVID-19, in Brasilia, Brazil on Thursday. Brazil’s death toll from the virus surpassed 150,000, the highest in the region and second only to the United States worldwide.
