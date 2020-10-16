Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Clashes erupt, as police disperse Thailand protesters Gemunu Amarasinghe, AP Posted at Oct 16 2020 10:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pro-democracy demonstrators face water canons as police try to disperse them from their protest venue in Bangkok, Friday. Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha has rejected calls for his resignation as his government steps up efforts to stop student-led protesters from rallying in the capital for a second day in defiance of a strict state of emergency. Thai police use water cannon against Bangkok protesters Read More: Thailand protest pro-democracy Prayut Chan-O-Cha multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/10/16/20/britain-puts-more-areas-into-lockdown-as-coronavirus-cases-rise/overseas/10/16/20/pfizer-says-earliest-covid-19-vaccine-application-to-us-regulators-would-be-after-election/overseas/10/16/20/taiwan-says-hk-warned-of-ongoing-danger-after-south-china-sea-flight-blocked/overseas/10/16/20/israel-to-start-easing-coronavirus-restrictions-as-infection-rate-drops/news/10/16/20/house-moves-to-grant-duterte-anti-red-tape-powers