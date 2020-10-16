MULTIMEDIA

Clashes erupt, as police disperse Thailand protesters

Gemunu Amarasinghe, AP

Pro-democracy demonstrators face water canons as police try to disperse them from their protest venue in Bangkok, Friday. Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha has rejected calls for his resignation as his government steps up efforts to stop student-led protesters from rallying in the capital for a second day in defiance of a strict state of emergency.