Clashes erupt, as police disperse Thailand protesters

Gemunu Amarasinghe, AP

Posted at Oct 16 2020 10:29 PM

Pro-democracy demonstrators face water canons as police try to disperse them from their protest venue in Bangkok, Friday. Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha has rejected calls for his resignation as his government steps up efforts to stop student-led protesters from rallying in the capital for a second day in defiance of a strict state of emergency. 

