Israel deploys soldiers near Lebanon border

Ayal Margolin, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 15 2023 07:58 PM

Israeli soldiers pray, as they are deployed near the border with Lebanon, in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel on Sunday. The Israel Defense Force (IDF) on 15 October released a statement saying that following a recent shooting incident in northern Israel, the army decided to close the area of up to four kilometers from the northern border with Lebanon. Tensions remain high on the Lebanon-Israel border following an escalation in fighting between the two countries as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flared up. 


 

