Fountaining at Kilauea summit caldera in Hawaii

B. Carr, US Geological Survey AFP

This image courtesy of the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows lava fountaining activity from the western vent in Halema‘uma‘u, within Kīlauea summit caldera, viewed at dusk on October 10, 2021 in Hawaii. Only the western half of the lake surface is active; the eastern half is covered by a cooling, solidified crust.