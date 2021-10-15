Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

46 killed in Taiwan residential building fire

I-Hwa Cheng, Reuters

Posted at Oct 15 2021 03:44 PM

46 killed in Taiwan residential building fire

A Taoist priest holds a ceremony for the victims after a fire broke out in a residential building in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. At least 46 people were confirmed dead and 41 other injured after a fire razed through the 40-year-old residential building.

Read More:  Kaohsiung   Taiwan   residential building fire  