Thailand declares state of emergency, bans mass gathering

Posted at Oct 15 2020 03:24 PM | Updated as of Oct 15 2020 03:43 PM

Motorists ride past riot police in Bangkok on Thursday, after Thailand issued an emergency decree following an anti-government rally the previous day. The Thai government declared a state of emergency, including a ban on gatherings of more than four people, following a series of pro-democracy protests that drew thousands .

