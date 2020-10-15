Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Thailand declares state of emergency, bans mass gathering AFP Posted at Oct 15 2020 03:24 PM | Updated as of Oct 15 2020 03:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Motorists ride past riot police in Bangkok on Thursday, after Thailand issued an emergency decree following an anti-government rally the previous day. The Thai government declared a state of emergency, including a ban on gatherings of more than four people, following a series of pro-democracy protests that drew thousands . More than 20 protesters arrested in Thailand TIMELINE: Thailand cracks down on protesters Read More: Thailand pro-democracy protest state of emergency ban on mass gathering /news/10/15/20/tingnan-buwayang-may-habang-17-talampakan-nahuli-sa-tawi-tawi/life/10/15/20/watch-australian-cancer-survivor-removes-wig-at-miss-earth-2020-talent-contest/news/10/15/20/nasa-p625-milyong-halaga-ng-droga-sinunog-ng-pdea-sa-cavite/business/10/15/20/mall-operators-property-firms-urged-to-extend-rent-relief-to-small-businesses/news/10/15/20/cayetano-unlikely-to-join-minority-bloc-following-ouster-as-speaker-says-barbers