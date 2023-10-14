MULTIMEDIA

Israel, Palestine supporters gather in Times Square

Peter Foley, EPA-EFE

Supporters of Israel wave flags across the street from a Pro-Palestine rally, near Times Square in New York, New York on Friday. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, leading to Israeli retaliation strikes on the Palestinian enclave.