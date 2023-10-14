Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Israel, Palestine supporters gather in Times Square

Peter Foley, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 14 2023 11:22 AM

Israel, Palestine supporters gather in Times Square

Supporters of Israel wave flags across the street from a Pro-Palestine rally, near Times Square in New York, New York on Friday. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, leading to Israeli retaliation strikes on the Palestinian enclave. 

Read More:  Israel   Palestine   Hamas   IsraelHamas   Israel Hamas conflict   Times Square  