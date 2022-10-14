Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA South Korea reacts to North's missile launch Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 14 2022 02:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People watch the news at a transport station in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea, and about 170 artillery shots into maritime "buffer zones" set under a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction. South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol said North Korea violated an inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement by firing artillery shots into buffer zones. North Korea's Kim Jong Un supervises cruise missile test North Korea fighter planes fly near border, South scrambles jets, Yonhap reports North Korea law allows for nuclear first strike, makes program 'irreversible' Read More: Korea North Korea South Korea missile launch Yoon Suk-yeol /news/10/14/22/chr-lauds-bulacans-continuing-suspension-of-mining-quarrying-activities/news/10/14/22/imee-to-spend-maid-in-malacaang-earnings-on-nutribun-distribution/sports/10/14/22/champions-madrid-await-shaken-barcelona-in-clasico/sports/10/14/22/maradonas-hand-of-god-ball-to-go-up-for-auction/sports/10/14/22/haney-primed-to-punish-kambosos-again-in-rematch