South Korea reacts to North's missile launch

Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

People watch the news at a transport station in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea, and about 170 artillery shots into maritime "buffer zones" set under a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction. South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol said North Korea violated an inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement by firing artillery shots into buffer zones.