Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA It floods Down Under, too Erik Anderson, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 14 2022 10:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rescue workers navigate through floodwater in Maribyrnong, Melbourne, Australia on Friday. Residents have been instructed to leave Maribyrnong in Melbourne's inner west as hundreds of low-lying properties are under threat from major flooding. Nearly 1 in 4 globally at risk from severe flooding, study says How climate change is shifting the water cycle Read More: Australia Melbourne Maribyrnong floods /overseas/10/14/22/5-dead-in-north-carolina-shooting/business/10/14/22/inflation-maintains-grip-on-us-with-new-jump-in-september/news/10/14/22/china-looks-to-maintain-philippines-supply-chain-gains-as-marcos-jnr-pivots-back-to-us/overseas/10/14/22/china-probes-its-neighbors-defenses-as-regional-tensions-rise/overseas/10/14/22/turkey-introduces-jail-terms-for-fake-news