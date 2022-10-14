Home  >  Overseas

It floods Down Under, too

Erik Anderson, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 14 2022 10:31 AM

Rescue workers navigate through floodwater in Maribyrnong, Melbourne, Australia on Friday. Residents have been instructed to leave Maribyrnong in Melbourne's inner west as hundreds of low-lying properties are under threat from major flooding. 

 

