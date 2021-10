MULTIMEDIA

Sydney eases COVID-19 restrictions, reopens recreational facilities

Loren Elliott, Reuters

A child looks at fish at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium on the venue's first day of re-opening, following an extended closure due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown orders, in Sydney, Australia, Thursday.

New South Wales eased its COVID-19 restrictions allowing fully vaccinated citizens to visit recreational facilities such as zoos, aquariums, sports stadiums, showgrounds, racecourses, motor racing tracks and theme parks.