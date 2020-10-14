Pro-democracy protests in Bangkok

Home  >  Overseas

Sakchai Lalit, AP

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather outside Government House during a rally in Bangkok Wednesday, anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ouster of a military dictatorship. The ongoing protests are calling for a new constitution, the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and the dissolution of parliament. 

