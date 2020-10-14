Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pro-democracy protests in Bangkok Sakchai Lalit, AP Posted at Oct 14 2020 09:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather outside Government House during a rally in Bangkok Wednesday, anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ouster of a military dictatorship. The ongoing protests are calling for a new constitution, the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and the dissolution of parliament. Read More: Thailand pro-democracy protests protest Government House Thailand protests Prayut Chan-o-cha multimedia multimedia photos /sports/10/14/20/pba-clutch-paul-lee-saves-day-for-magnolia-as-nlex-falters-late/news/10/14/20/ofel-maintains-strength-to-make-4th-landfall-over-oriental-mindoro/business/10/14/20/g20-to-extend-debt-freeze-for-poorest-nations-still-wrangling-over-next-steps/video/news/10/14/20/rigodon-sa-liderato-ng-kamara-sa-ilalim-ni-velasco-umarangkada/video/news/10/14/20/cayetano-may-paliwanag-kung-bakit-siya-nagparaya