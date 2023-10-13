Commemorating Bali bombing

MULTIMEDIA

Bali bombing victims, former convicts commemorate attack

Made Nagi, EPA-EFE

Survivors of the 2002 Bali bombing and former convicts attend the 21st anniversary commemoration of the attack that claimed 202 lives, at the Bombing Memorial in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia on Friday. Around 30 survivors along with their families, and 12 former terrorism-related convicts attended the commemoration, wherein the former convicts conveyed their apologies to the victims for all their actions.