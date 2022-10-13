Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

International pilgrimage to Our Lady of Fatima

Paulo Cumha, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 13 2022 10:04 AM

Pilgrims honor Our Lady of Fatima

Pilgrims participate in the Candlelight Procession in the Sanctuary of Fatima in the Shrine of Fatima, Portugal, Wednesday. October 13 marks the final apparition of the Virgin Mary to 3 shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal in1917 with thousands witnessing a ‘dancing sun” known as the “Miracle of the Sun.”

Read More:  Our Lady of Fatima   Santuary of Fatima   Shrine of Fatima   Portugal   Miracle of the Sun  