Pilgrims honor Our Lady of Fatima

MULTIMEDIA
International pilgrimage to Our Lady of Fatima
Paulo Cumha, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 13 2022 10:04 AM
Pilgrims participate in the Candlelight Procession in the Sanctuary of Fatima in the Shrine of Fatima, Portugal, Wednesday. October 13 marks the final apparition of the Virgin Mary to 3 shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal in1917 with thousands witnessing a ‘dancing sun” known as the “Miracle of the Sun.”
- /overseas/10/13/22/north-koreas-kim-jong-un-supervises-cruise-missile-test
- /classified-odd/10/13/22/ukraine-woos-france-with-romantic-video-send-more-guns
- /overseas/10/13/22/uk-court-told-killer-baby-nurse-sent-card-to-parents
- /business/10/13/22/dito-insists-no-material-breach-in-deal-with-pldt
- /news/10/13/22/bigger-budget-banned-bets-postponed-bske-has-domino-effect