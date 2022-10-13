Pilgrims honor Our Lady of Fatima

MULTIMEDIA

International pilgrimage to Our Lady of Fatima

Paulo Cumha, EPA-EFE

Pilgrims participate in the Candlelight Procession in the Sanctuary of Fatima in the Shrine of Fatima, Portugal, Wednesday. October 13 marks the final apparition of the Virgin Mary to 3 shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal in1917 with thousands witnessing a ‘dancing sun” known as the “Miracle of the Sun.”