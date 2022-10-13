Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Heavy rainfall causes flashflood in Mamuju, Indonesia

Firdaus, AFP

Posted at Oct 13 2022 01:12 PM

Flashflood in Mamunju, Indonesia

Villagers walk past debris and damaged houses in Sondoang village in Mamuju, Indonesia on Wednesday, following flash floods the day before. Indonesia’s Weather Bureau- Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, Dan Geofisika (BMKG) warned of possible flooding as they forecast extreme rainfall for the rest of the week. 

Read More:  flash flood   Mamunju   Indonesia   extreme rainfall  