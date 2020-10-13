MULTIMEDIA

India records lowest single-day COVID-19 tally since middle of August

Rajanish Kakade, AP

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a garment shop in Mumbai, India on Tuesday. India has registered 55,342 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, its lowest single-day tally since the middle of August.

The country of nearly 1.4 billion people is the world’s second most coronavirus affected after the United States.