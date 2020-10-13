Home  >  Overseas

Hong Kong prepares for Tropical Storm Nangka

Peter Parks, AFP

Posted at Oct 13 2020 03:46 PM

Storm clouds gather over the skyline of Hong Kong island as Tropical Storm Nangka passes on Tuesday. Hong Kong authorities raised the "typhoon signal 8" warning, closing down offices and some public transport as a precaution.

