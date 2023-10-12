MULTIMEDIA
Man grieves for a child killed in Gaza
Said Khatib, AFP
Posted at Oct 12 2023 05:03 PM
EDITOR'S NOTE: Graphic content
A man reacts as he holds the wrapped body of a child about to be buried at a cemetery in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, after a family was killed in an Israeli air strike. Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air and sea assault by the Gaza-based Islamists. The death toll from the shock cross-border assault by Hamas militants rose to 1,200, making it the deadliest attack in the country's 75-year history, while Gaza officials reported more than 900 people killed as Israel pounded the territory with air strikes.
