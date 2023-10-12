Getting ready for Kathmandu's Dashain festival

MULTIMEDIA
Preparing for Kathmandu's Dashain festival
Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 12 2023 07:05 PM
Nepalese artist Ravi Kumar Pandit puts final touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, the mother of Power and Prosperity, for the upcoming Dashain festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday. The festival, which commemorates a victory of the gods over the wicked demons and is considered the longest and the most auspicious festival, will start on October 15.
