Getting ready for Kathmandu's Dashain festival

Preparing for Kathmandu's Dashain festival

Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

Nepalese artist Ravi Kumar Pandit puts final touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, the mother of Power and Prosperity, for the upcoming Dashain festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday. The festival, which commemorates a victory of the gods over the wicked demons and is considered the longest and the most auspicious festival, will start on October 15.