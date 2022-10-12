Thailand bids farewell to victims of nursery attack

MULTIMEDIA

Thailand holds cremation for nursery attack victims

Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP

A monk touches the coffin of a victim of the nursery mass shooting during the cremation ceremony in Na Klang in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Tuesday evening. Nineteen out of the 36 victims killed during the October 6 massacre were cremated at the Wat Rat Samakee temple in the Na Klang district as members of the community bid their last goodbye during the funeral sponsored by the royal household.