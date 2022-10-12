Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Readying for the APEC summit in Bangkok Diego Azubel, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 12 2022 06:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers do gardening outside the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit 2022, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be attending the summit that will bring together world leaders from 21 member nations on Nov. 18-19. Read More: APEC summit Bangkok Thailand Marcos Asia-Pacific economy APEC 2022 APEC Summit 2022 Bangkok Thailand Ferdinand Marcos Jr /sports/10/12/22/uaap-paranada-powers-ue-to-upset-of-la-salle/life/10/12/22/watch-ph-bets-intro-for-miss-intercontinental-2022/entertainment/10/12/22/if-the-world-is-ending-in-40-days-ronnie-alonte-to-marry-loisa-andalio/life/10/12/22/newly-opened-urban-hawker-nyc-includes-filipino-stall/sports/10/12/22/mv33p-ohmyv33nus-is-mpl-s10s-regular-season-mvp