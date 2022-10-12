Home  >  Overseas

Readying for the APEC summit in Bangkok

Diego Azubel, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 12 2022 06:41 PM

Workers do gardening outside the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit 2022, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be attending the summit that will bring together world leaders from 21 member nations on Nov. 18-19.

