Humanoid meets Emirati in Dubai expo

Ali Haider, EPA-EFE

The world's most advanced humanoid shaped robot 'Ameca' looks to an Emirati man at the Dubai Future Forum on Wednesday at the museum of the Future in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The annual Dubai Future Forum, hosted by the Dubai Future Foundation, is convening over 400 of the world's top futurists in Dubai to anticipate challenges, imagine opportunities, share foresight, and shape the future, according to organizers.