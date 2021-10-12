Home  >  Overseas

LOOK: Talaandig tribe costume seen at US Indigenous Peoples’ Day festival

Mike Segar, Reuters

Posted at Oct 12 2021 11:09 AM | Updated as of Oct 12 2021 11:17 AM

Showcasing Bukidnon's Talaandig tribe on Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Lynn Freiedman and Jessica Salga of Brooklyn pose for a portrait as they wear traditional costumes of the Talaandig tribe of Bukidnon, Philippines as they attend an Indigenous Peoples' Day festival on Randall's Island in New York City, New York, U.S., Monday. US President Joe Biden declared October 11 the Columbus Day or the Indigenous Peoples’ Day a national holiday. 

