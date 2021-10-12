Kim Jong Un watches demo flight at NoKor expo

MULTIMEDIA

Kim Jong Un watches demo flight at defense development expo opening

STR / various sources / AFP

This picture taken on Monday and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Tuesday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd-R) watching a demonstration flight during the opening ceremony of the defense development exhibition "Self-Defense-2021" in Pyongyang. The event marks the 76th birthday of the ruling Workers’ Party which South Korean media reported as the first such event held by North Korea.

