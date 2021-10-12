Kim Jong Un watches demo flight at NoKor expo

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Kim Jong Un watches demo flight at defense development expo opening STR / various sources / AFP Posted at Oct 12 2021 06:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This picture taken on Monday and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Tuesday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd-R) watching a demonstration flight during the opening ceremony of the defense development exhibition "Self-Defense-2021" in Pyongyang. The event marks the 76th birthday of the ruling Workers’ Party which South Korean media reported as the first such event held by North Korea. Read More: North Korea Kim Jong Un Self-Defense-2021 Worker's Party military /news/10/12/21/ncr-mainam-na-manatili-sa-alert-level-4-doctors-group/sports/10/12/21/pba-magnolia-determined-to-close-out-meralco/entertainment/10/12/21/lolit-solis-apologizes-to-alex-gonzaga-mikee-morada/entertainment/10/12/21/abs-cbn-to-hold-live-concert-in-dubai-in-december/news/10/12/21/pagbisita-sa-mga-sementeryo-bago-ang-undas-umpisa-na