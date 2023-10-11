Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Surviving the airstrikes in Gaza City Mahmud Hams, AFP Posted at Oct 11 2023 11:08 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Palestinians walk through debris amid massive destruction from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's al-Rimal district, on Tuesday. Israel kept up its deadly bombardment of Hamas-controlled Gaza on October 10 after the Palestinian militant group threatened to execute some of the around 150 hostages it abducted in a weekend assault if air strikes continue without warning. Israel retakes Gaza border area as war's toll mounts Read More: Gaza City al-Rimal district Hamas Israel airstrike /news/10/11/23/senate-to-seek-consensus-standards-on-confidential-funds/overseas/10/11/23/bgyo-meets-with-fans-in-toronto/entertainment/10/11/23/a-very-good-girl-stars-meet-with-intl-press/overseas/10/11/23/magnitude-63-earthquake-hits-western-afghanistan/video/news/10/11/23/dict-to-appeal-scrapping-of-confidential-funds