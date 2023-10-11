MULTIMEDIA

Surviving the airstrikes in Gaza City

Mahmud Hams, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Palestinians walk through debris amid massive destruction from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's al-Rimal district, on Tuesday. Israel kept up its deadly bombardment of Hamas-controlled Gaza on October 10 after the Palestinian militant group threatened to execute some of the around 150 hostages it abducted in a weekend assault if air strikes continue without warning.



